Terror attack in Srinagar: Terrorists open fire on security forces

Srinagar: Terrorists opened fire on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists attacked security forces deployed before the SKIMS Medical College Hospital in Srinagar on Friday. The terrorists fled the scene after the attack. Jammu and Kashmir police said that the militants escaped taking advantage of the presence of civilians

Additional police force have reached the spot. The area has been cordoned off and an operation has been started to nab the terrorists.

Earlier on October 24, a civilian was killed in cross-firing between a CRPF team and terrorists in Shopian’s Babapora, Zainapora. One army jawan and two policemen were injured in an encounter with terrorists in Poonch district the same day.