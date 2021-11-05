Winter brings surge in Covid cases across Europe.

As winter sets in, coronavirus infections are at an all-time high in many European countries, prompting the World Health Organization to issue a call to action, describing the new wave as a grave concern.

The rising number of cases, particularly in Eastern Europe, has sparked a debate about whether to reintroduce travel restrictions before the Christmas holiday season and how to persuade more people to get vaccinated.

With the notable exception of China, some Asian countries are reopening their tourism sectors to the rest of the world.

‘The current rate of transmission across the 53 countries of the European Region is gravely concerning,’ regional WHO head Hans Kluge said, adding that the more transmissible Delta variant exacerbated the spread.