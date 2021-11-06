5 best upcoming releases on Netflix

Red Notice

The most awaited Action-packed movie on the list with leading casts like Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

Release Date: November 12

Money Heist

Money heist has always been in Netflix’s top 10 TV shows. The popular Spanish series comes to an end with the second part of Episode 5.

Release Date: December 3

Dhamaka

When an ex-TV news anchor gets a threatening call from a terrorist on his radio show, he sees a chance for a career comeback- but it may cost him his conscience. This Bollywood thriller movie features Kartik Aaryan, Amruta Subhash and Mrunal Thakur as the leading cast.

Release Date: November 19

Masters of the Universe: Revelation

It was great news for the fans when Netflix decided to bring, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Tv Show. The second part Masters of the Universe: Revelation will be an exciting action-packed fantasy when He-Man tries to reclaim his power.

Release Date: November 23

Minnal Murali

Malayalam movie to welcome its first superhero Minnal Murali on Christmas. This is Netflix’s trump card in South Indian movies. The movie features Tovino Thomas as the leading character, a tailor who gains special powers after being hit by lightning.

Release Date: Yet to be announced