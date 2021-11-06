91 killed in fuel tanker explosion

Freetown: At least 91 people lost their lives in a fuel tanker explosion at Freetown in West-African country Sierra Leone. Most of the victims were people who had gathered to collect fuel leaking from the damaged vehicle. More than 100 people were injured in the explosion and are under treatment.

The tanker exploded after colliding with another vehicle at a busy junction in the capital city of the African country.

Earlier in March this year more than 80 people were injured in a massive fire and that broke out in one of the city’s slums. More than 5,000 were people displaced in the incident. In 2017 over 1,000 people were dead after torrential rains resulted in a mudslide that swept through the capital city, leaving around 3,000 people homeless.