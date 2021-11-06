Abu Dhabi introduces projects for country’s climate inititiative.

The Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi announced nine new projects that will contribute to the United Arab Emirates’ Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, according to a statement released by the Emirate’s media office, on Friday.

According to the statement, the planned projects, combined with existing ones, will reduce CO2 emissions from power generation and water production in Abu Dhabi by at least 50 percent over the next ten years.

Abu Dhabi is expected to reduce CO2 emissions from power generation from 40 million tonnes in 2020 to around 20 million tonnes in 2025, Awaidha Al Marar, the Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy said in a statement.

By 2025, the Emirate hopes to have a total clean power generation capacity of 8.8 GW. The statement mentioned that the UAE initiative included existing and planned projects from Abu Dhabi’s energy sector, including the UAE’s first nuclear power plant, Barakah, as well as Noor Abu Dhabi and Al Dharfa solar plants.

Last month, the Gulf state announced a plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, as well as a plan to invest 600 billion dirhams ($163 billion) in renewable energy.

According to the government, the country, which is a major oil producer, has invested $40 billion in clean energy over the last 15 years. The national grid has been connected to Abu Dhabi’s Barakah nuclear power plant, and the UAE aims to produce 14 GW of clean energy by 2030, up from about 100 MW in 2015.