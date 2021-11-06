Anti-Semitic tweets; Chelsea fan sentenced for eight weeks in jail.

The Westminster Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a Chelsea supporter to eight weeks in prison for posting racist and anti-Semitic tweets.

Between September 2020 and February 2021, Nathan Blagg, 21, pleaded guilty to seven counts of sending offensive messages.

‘(Blagg) believed that hiding behind a screen would protect him from the repercussions of posting hateful and abusive material. That is not the case at all,’ the Crown Prosecution Service’s Kalsoom Shah said (CPS).

Hate crime has a corrosive effect on our society, and the CPS is committed to rooting it out in collaboration with the police, the CPS commented.

The CPS requested an increase in Blagg’s sentence to reflect the racial hate crime element, and the sentence was increased from five to eight weeks at the sentencing hearing.