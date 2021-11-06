England’s Eoin Morgan urges cricket board to tackle racism ‘head on’.

Eoin Morgan, England’s limited-overs captain, wants the cricket board to address the Yorkshire racism row ‘head on,’ insisting that the discrimination against any player has no place in the game.

Former player Azeem Rafiq’s allegation of racism at Yorkshire County Cricket Club has rocked the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which has been barred from hosting international or major matches.

Morgan told a news conference ahead of Saturday’s Twenty20 World Cup match against South Africa, that extreme and serious matters like those needed to be met head on, which is what they wanted to see as a team.

Former England under-19 captain Rafiq, who is of Pakistani descent, made allegations against the club last year, and club chairman Roger Hutton resigned as a result of the club’s handling of the allegations.

Gary Ballance, a Yorkshire batsman who was alleged for using racist language toward his former teammate Rafiq, has been barred from England selection indefinitely.