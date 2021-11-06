Ethiopia calls ex-soldiers to join the fight against Tigray rebels

As the country fights to hold off a rebel advance, Ethiopia’s military has called on former soldiers to re-enlist in its army.

The appeal comes as rebel forces led by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) make progress towards Addis Ababa, the capital city of Ethiopia.

Due to a ‘very fluid’ security situation, the United States embassy has advised all American citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible.

Nine anti-government groups had formed an alliance to destabilise Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration from power.

The government has stated that it will continue to wage an ‘existential war.’ The conflict is now in its second year, with millions of people displaced and over 400,000 people on the verge of starvation.

Government officials declared a state of emergency this week, urging residents to register their firearms and prepare to defend their neighbourhoods.

The United Nations’ Security Council issued a rare statement on the clashes, calling for an end to the fighting and reiterating its support for the African Union’s mediation efforts.

Ethiopia’s international allies have also demanded an end to the fighting.