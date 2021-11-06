DH Latest NewsDH NEWSUKLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Foreign direct investment in this gulf country touches all-time high

Nov 6, 2021, 11:41 pm IST

Muscat: The data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) in Oman has revealed that the foreign direct investment (FDI) in country surged to OMR 16.330 billion at the end of second quarter of 2021. It higher when compared to OMR 15.7 billion for the same period in 2020.

The United Kingdom is the biggest investor in Oman. They had invested OMR 8.291 billion. FDI in oil and gas activity accounted for OMR10.985 billion.

