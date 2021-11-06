Google’s Parent company Alphabet working on AI to boost Drug discovery

Google has formed a new firm aimed at using artificial intelligence to discover novel drugs. Isomorphic Laboratories, a new Alphabet-owned firm, will build on the achievement of DeepMind, which utilised AI to predict the 3D structure of a protein directly from its amino acid sequence.

During the initial phase, Hassabis will lead Isomorphic as CEO, but the two firms will remain distinct and interact where appropriate. The London-based firm will focus on the use of artificial intelligence in biological and medical research. Isomorphic’s goal is to employ AI to speed up medication discovery and eventually find treatments for some of the world’s most deadly diseases.