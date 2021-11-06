Hylo Open Super 500 Tournament: India’s Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth enter semi-finals

Saarbrucken: Ace Indian shuttle badminton players Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth entered the semi-finals of the Hylo Open Super 500 Tournament held in Germay. Lakshya Sen, ranked world number 21 defeated, three-time junior World Champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand by 21-18 12-21 21-19.

Kidambi Srikanth defeated NG Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong by 21-9, 19-21, 21-19. With this win Srikanth, levelled the head-to-head record against Angus. Both players now have three wins each against each other.

Srikanth will now face World No. 2 and 2nd seed Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia. Lakshya Sen will now face Loh Kean Yew of Singapore. Lakshya Sen had won the title in 2019. If he won this year, he will become the first Indian player to win the title twice.