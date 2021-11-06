India extends helping hand to Sri Lanka after country bars contaminated fertilizer from China

New Delhi: India has extended helping hands to neighbouring Sri Lanka by sending 100,000 kilogram Nano Nitrogen fertilizer. India took this decision as Sri Lanka banned a containment of contaminated organic fertilizers from China. India sent the fertilizer to the island nation by using two Indian Air Force aircrafts.

‘The deployment was essentially to support the Government of Sri Lanka’s initiative towards Organic farming and to expedite availability of Nano Nitrogen Fertilizers to the Sri Lankan farmers’, said the High Commission of India in Colombo, in a statement.

The Ministry of Agriculture banned 20,000 tonnes of fertilizers sent by Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group Company Limited in China as the National Plant Quarantine Service (NPQS) in the country detected the presence of Erwinia bacteria, which could cause severe plant diseases.

Meanwhile, in a retaliatory action, the Economic and Commercial Office of the Chinese Embassy in Colombo blacklisted People’s Bank of Sri Lanka, which is the second largest commercial bank in Sri Lanka.

Earlier, India had sent 100 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen during the fourth wave of Covid pandemic via INS Shakti. India also provided 1 million doses of Covishield vaccine to Sri Lanka with 50% of it being gifted by India.