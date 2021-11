IRCTC to launch series of Shri Ramayana Yatra Tours: Here are the details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will soon launch series of Shri Ramayana Yatra Tours for pilgrims. The first train will begin its journey from New Delhi on November 7. The service will be followed by four other trains.

The packages include 12 nights / 13 days Shri Ramayana Yatra Express-Madurai, Tamil Nadu which will depart on November 16. The train will have boarding points at Dindigul, Tiruchchirappalli, Karur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Chennai Central, Renigunta and Cuddapah. It will cover Hampi, Nasik, Chitrakoot, Allahabad, Varanasi and will return to Madurai.

The other package is of 16 nights / 17 days package named Shri Ramayana Yatra Express-Sri Ganganagar and this train will depart on November 25. This train will have boarding and de-boarding points at Abohar- Malout, Bhatinda, Barnala, Patiala, Rajpura, Ambala Cantt., Kurukshethra, Karnal, Panipat, Delhi Cantt, Gurgaon, Rewari, Alwar, Jaipur, Agra Fort, Itawah and Kanpur. It will cover Ayodhya, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi and Rameswaram, Kanchipuran and will return to Sri Ganganagar.