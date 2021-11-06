Kolkata’s lesser-known facts that will surprise you!!!

Kolkata is a fascinating city, known for its history, culture and various other qualities. The city has a variety of palaces, monuments, and temples of architectural significance, making it one of the best places to explore. Recently, Kolkata, formerly known as Calcutta, celebrated its 330th anniversary. The streets of this city are filled with stories, and each one has a special story to tell. Kolkata has a charm, unlike any other city. There are so many hidden gems waiting to be discovered. Here are a few of the most amazing things about this city.

1. Fusion of 3 villages

Three villages – Kalikata, Gobindapur and Sutanuti – were merged to form the city of joy – Kolkata. These villages were once surrounded by marshy forests, thus making Kolkata a natural habitat for wild animals. Job Charnock, an administrator with the British East India Company, is traditionally credited for establishing the city.

2. Howrah Bridge Is Without Bolts Or Nuts

There is no nut or bolt on Kolkata’s Howrah Bridge, one of the city’s architectural wonders. The bridge was built by riveting the entire structure in 1943. In 1965, it was renamed Rabindra Setu after the prominent poet Rabindranath Tagore.

3. Named ‘City Of Joy’

As we all know, Kolkata is known as the city of joy. But do you know why? The city’s name comes from Dominique Lapierre’s famous novel, ‘City Of Joy’, which is about rickshaw pullers and the hardships they face, as well as slum dwellers in the city.

4. Bengal has the country’s oldest zoo

Alipore Zoo in Kolkata is the oldest zoo in the country. It is home to some of the most fascinating species of animals.

5. Asia Pacific’s largest museum

The National Museum of Kolkata is the largest museum in Asia Pacific. The museum is also the ninth oldest in the world.

6. World’s largest library

You read it right, it’s in Kolkata. The National Library of India is India’s largest library by volume and public record. There are more than 2.2 million books in the library of the official public records.