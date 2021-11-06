Microsoft to bring 3D Avatars for Teams: joining the Metaverse Race

While Meta is leading the charge to make mixed reality a standard in the digital communications industry, it is far from alone. Microsoft’s Mesh project, for example, is another tech giant focusing on virtual environments and holograms. Although mixed reality platforms may take some time to become available, the Redmond behemoth has taken a more pragmatic approach to bring the flavour of a virtual platform to its messaging app Teams.

Mesh for Teams, which combines Microsoft’s mixed reality technology into Teams to create personalised 3D avatars and virtual places, was recently launched. Users will be able to join full-fledged virtual offices in the form of individualised 3D avatars, rather than joining a video conference with members trapped inside a constrained space on a grid of camera feeds.

Users will no longer require a camera stream to join in a virtual meeting. Instead, they will be able to join the area as customised avatars with their coworkers and friends. At the moment, avatars can only converse with one another through dialogue bubbles. However, Microsoft intends to add realistic face-based movements to avatars that rely on users’ webcams in the future.