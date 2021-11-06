‘Millions of families were forced to light the wooden stove’: Rahul Gandhi on LPG price hike

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Union government over the LPG price hike. The Congress leader said that millions of families were forced to use wooden stove due to the rising prices.

‘Far away from the words of development, Millions of families were forced to light the wooden stove. Modi Ji`s development vehicle is in reverse gear and brakes also fail’, tweeted Rahul Gandhi. He also shared a screenshot of a news report that carried a survey revealing that 42% of people in rural areas have stopped using LPG cylinders for cooking food because of the hike in prices.

Earlier the public sector oil companies had hiked the price of non-subsidized 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder.