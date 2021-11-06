OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Limited Edition may arrive soon in India

The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Limited Edition should be available in Indian stores soon. OnePlus has teased the arrival of a new smartphone on social media ahead of the formal unveiling. The business did not say what this could be, but it did share an image of the Pac-Man game, implying that a Pac-Man-themed edition of the new OnePlus Nord 2 will be released. The new handset is likely to be an updated version of the OnePlus Nord 2, as the name suggests. In July of this year, the OnePlus Nord 2, the successor to the OnePlus Nord, was revealed in India.

Something you definitely won't ? at is coming soon… pic.twitter.com/X0bcyIxEgY — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) November 4, 2021

OnePlus India tweeted a picture of the Pac-Man game with the words “coming soon” underneath it. The phone is thought to be the previously leaked OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition. Meanwhile, Paras Guglani, a tipster has reported that the phone will feature Snapdragon 778 SoC unlike its predecessor with Mediatek Dimensity 1200. However, the company is yet to divulge any details about the forthcoming edition’s specifications and features.