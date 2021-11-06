Party leader held hostage at Haryana’s Rohtak temple; BJP MP threatens Congress

Rohtak: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arvind Sharma threatened Congress and Haryana MP Deepender Hooda on Saturday, a day after BJP leader Manish Grover and other party leaders were allegedly kept hostage at the Shiv temple in Rohtak for around seven hours. The BJP MP warned that ‘if anyone tried to put hands on Grover then they would be chopped off’.

‘Congress and Deepender Hooda should listen that if anyone dares to look towards Manish Grover, then we would take their eyes out. If they put hands on him, then those hands will be chopped off’, Sharma threatened.

Former Haryana Minister Grover and other party leaders were allegedly kept hostage for seven hours in the Shiv temple, and they were later released by the locals of Rohtak’s Kiloi village. Grover came along with around two dozen leaders, workers and several others in order to watch the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme broadcasted live at the Kedarnath Temple. They were allegedly detained by the farmers and villagers.