Pixel 6 not charging at 30W as Google claims

Everyone expected that Google had finally featured fast charging with their new Pixel 6 series, which included 30W fast charging. According to the latest report by Android Authority, the Pixel 6 charging speed is capped at 22W, rather than 30W as advertised by Google. Furthermore, at roughly 62 percent battery capacity, the charging speed reduced to 15W in the second part of the charging cycle. It subsequently drops to 12W around 75% capacity and as low as 2.5W just before the battery is completely charged.

Google’s phone took nearly twice as long to fully charge the battery as Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra, which has the same 5,000 mAh battery but a 25W charger.