Portals of Kedarnath, Yamunotri closed for winters

Dehradun: The portals of Kedarnath and Yamunotri were closed for winters from today. Gangotri Dham had been shut for devotees from Friday morning. Badrinath Temple will close on November 20. The shrines will remain shut for next six months. This was announced by Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board. The shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri are commonly known as Char Dham.

After the religious ceremony for closing the portals of Kedarnath, a palanquin will leave for Ukhimath Omkareshwar Temple. Similarly, a palanquin of Goddess Yamuna will leave for the village of Kharsali near Janki Chatti. The palanquin Goddess Ganga will leave for the village of Mukhba.

As per the data released by the district authorities, more than two lakh devotees have visited the four shrines this year till October 22. The Char Dham Yatra began on September 18 this year after the Uttarakhand High Court on September 16 lifted the ban on the pilgrimage