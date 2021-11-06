Telangana Additional Assistant Engineer arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau

Pedddapalli: Kasarla Rajkumar, an Additional Assistant Engineer of Telangana’s Pedda Palli district was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000. According to a statement released by ACB, Kasarla Rajkumar was caught red-handed at Bittupally Sub-station of Manthani Division, when he demanded and accepted the bribe of Rs 20,000.

‘The complainant MD Showkath Ali, Home Guard of Pedddapalli district gave bribe to get the transformer installed at the agricultural land of the complainant at Arenda village’, the statement read. ‘Both hands’ fingers of Kasarla Rajkumar answered positive in the chemical test and the bribe amount was recovered from his possession at his instance’, it added.

Rajkumar was thereby arrested and produced before the Special Judge for ACB cases, Karimnagar. The bureau officials said that the investigation on the matter is underway.