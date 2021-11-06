This Union Territory to achieve full Covid-19 vaccination

Kavarati: Union Territory of Lakshadweep will soon become 100% complete Covid vaccination of its eligible population. As per the data released by the island’s administration till now 99.2% of the eligible population are fully vaccinated. As per the Health Ministry’s state wise Covid vaccination data, a total of 1,01,759 doses of vaccines have been administered in the islands so far. It includes 55,144 first doses and 46,615 second doses.

Meanwhile, India’s Vocid-19 vaccination drive has crossed the 108 crore. On Saturday around 108,18,66,715 vaccine doses were administered. The total number of the first dose administered in India so far stands at 739322908, while the total number of the second dose stands at 342543807. Around 78.7% of India’s adult population has received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine.

The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. Vaccination for people aged above 18 started on May 1.