Unidentified gunmen killed 11 soldiers

Niamey: 11 soldiers were killed and 9 others were injured in an attack by unidentified gunmen in Niger. The gunmen attacked a convoy of cars and motorbikes of soldiers who were defending Dagne village near the border with Mali.

Earlier on Thursday, 69 people including a mayor, have been killed in an attack by gunmen in Banibangou village in Niger.

No terrorist group has claimed responsibility of the attack. But it is suspected that a local group affiliated with Islamic State is behind the attack. They had killed more than 530 people in the region this year. In March, 137 people were killed during attacks on three villages by jihadists. Millions of people have been displaced due to constant violence.