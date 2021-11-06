Union government declares this airport as ‘major airport’

Srinagar: Union Ministry of Civil Aviation declared the Srinagar International airport as a ‘major airport’. ‘In exercise of the powers conferred by Sub-Section (i) of Section 2 of the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India Act, 2008 (No.27 of 2008), the Central Government hereby declares the airport at Srinagar as Major Airport’, reads the official Gazette notification issued by the ministry.

This declaration comes just days after Union Home Minister inaugurated Srinagar-Sharjah international flight from the airport. Amit Shah had inaugurated the flight on October 23.