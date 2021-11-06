United Nations call for an end to violence in Ethiopia.

On Friday, the United Nations Security Council called for an end to Ethiopia’s escalating conflict and unrestricted humanitarian aid to combat the world’s worst hunger crisis in a decade in the war-torn Tigray region.

The United Nations’ most powerful body expressed grave concern about the conflict’s impact on the country’s and wider region’s stability and urged all parties to avoid inflammatory hate speech and incitement to violence and divisiveness.

The 15 members of the council approved the press statement the day after the one-year anniversary of the war in northern Tigray, which had killed thousands of people and displaced millions. It was the council’s second statement on the conflict, and the first to mention the escalating violence.