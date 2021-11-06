Unmukt Chand to play in Australia’s T20 Big Bash League; creates history

Melbourne: Unmukt Chand, former Indian Cricket player, creates history as the first Indian male cricketer to play in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL). The batter signed for the 2021-2022 season which begins from next month, and will join the Melbourne Renegades for the Twenty20 competition in Australia, the club announced on Thursday.

Melbourne Renegades manager James Rosengarten said that having the first Indian player in the BBL is exciting for the club, fans and the competition. ‘It’s great to have Unmukt on board and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do as a Renegade’, he added. Coach David Saker said that Chand would bring a wealth of cricket experience to the Renegades, adding that as a batter, Unmukt is dynamic and a quick game-changer.

‘I know for a fact there are lots of Indians in Melbourne, so it’s going to be nice, and I hope the crowds turn up for games as well. I really look forward to contributing as much as I can on the field. I’ll give it my best shot’, Chand responded.

The 28-year-old former Indian Premier League (IPL) player has represented three franchises during his career – Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. He has also captained India A and India U19. Chand had retired from Indian cricket earlier this year and has been playing in the United States with the Silicon Valley Strikers since then. The International and Domestic male players are barred from playing in overseas domestic leagues, but women players are allowed to do so.