‘What if Afghan can’t beat New Zeland?’: Jadeja’s epic reply leaves netizens in splits; Watch video

Dubai: Team India had secured a record breaking eight-wicket win over Scotland on Friday, keeping its semi-final hopes alive. Now, the team and supporters are looking forward at Afghanistan to beat New Zealand to have any chance of reaching the top four. At this critical scenario, the question was raised by a journalist at a press conference towards Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, for which he came up with a hilarious, yet unfortunately honest reply, which left the netizens in splits.

‘If Afghanistan beat New Zealand, only then do we have a chance. But what if Afghanistan can’t beat New Zealand, then?’ the journalist asked.

‘Toh phir bag pack karke ghar jayenge, aur kya (Then, we will pack our bags and go home, what else,’ Jadeja replied.

"Toh phir aur bag pack karke ghar jayenge, aur kya"?? pic.twitter.com/V6DE71UcM0 — Jayesh (@jayeshvk16) November 5, 2021

The Indian player also reacted to the cyber-attacks that the team faced after losing two matches. ‘If you look at it that way, then in last two to three years, we have played some really good cricket, whether it’s in India or overseas. So it’s not fair to judge us on basis of one or two games’, he said.

India thrashed Scotland by 8 wickets in Dubai during yesterday’s match giving a massive boost to the net-run rate, but if New Zealand beats Afghanistan in their final super 12 March on Sunday, then India will be out of the tournament. India will play their final group game against Namibia, another must-win clash for the team.