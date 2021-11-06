WhatsApp launches multi-device feature: Know how to use it

Mumbai: WhatsApp has launched one of its most awaited feature. The social media messaging app owned by Facebook has launched a multi-device feature, that will allow users to link their accounts to additional devices and continue using app even if their primary smartphone isn’t connected to the internet. The feature is now available on both Android and iOS devices.

Users must update their WhatsApp to the newest version and touch the three-dot menu to see if they have got the update. Then enable the option by tapping ‘Linked devices’. Users will be unlinked from all devices once enabled before being re-linked to a new device. It will function as it has in the past once it is linked even if your phone is not connected with internet.

The associated devices will be able to receive and send messages for up to 14 days, but you cannot delete conversations or messages from a connected device. A tablet or a second smartphone can still not be linked to WhatsApp.