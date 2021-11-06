Windies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo retires from International cricket

Abu Dhabi: West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Saturday played his last game in International cricket as his team’s T20 World Cup campaign came to an end following the defeat against Australia.

On Thursday, after West Indies lost their match to Sri Lanka, Bravo had told ICC on the post-match Facebook Live show that he will be drawing the curtains on his international career after Saturday’s showpiece event. Today, West Indies faced a defeat at the hands of Australia, ending the World Cup campaign of the team.

The Trinidadian all-rounder bowled four overs and gave 36 runs in the game where Australia had a massive 8-wicket win, chasing the target of 158 runs, securing its position in the top four. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh played the best of the innings scoring 89* and 53 respectively, as Australia chased the target 16.2 overs.

Also read: ‘What if Afghan can’t beat New Zeland?’: Jadeja’s epic reply leaves netizens in splits; Watch video

Bravo, a former skipper of the West Indies Cricket team, is one of the greatest performers in the T20 format. Bravo had made his international debut in 2004, and has scored more than 1000 runs in the format. The seam-bowling all-rounder, who is a death over specialist, is a part of the Indian Premier League Champion team Chennai Super Kings. He is the leading wicket-taker for West Indies with 78 wickets in 91 matches and the best figures are 4-19, which happened against South Africa this year, at the Grenada National Stadium.