Xiaomi introduced Loop Liquid Cool Technology

Xiaomi has unveiled a new cooling system for smartphones. Xiaomi claims that its new heat dissipation technology, known as Loop Liquid Cool, has twice the cooling capacity of traditional vapour chambers.

Loop Liquid Cool, uses an annular heat pipe system that includes an evaporator, a condenser, a refill chamber, and gas and liquid pipes. The refrigerant in the evaporator, evaporates to gas and is dispersed to the condenser when the smartphone performs significant workloads. The gas condenses in the condenser and is collected in the refill chamber, which refills the evaporator, through microscopic fibres.

According to tests performed on a modified Mi Mix 4, the new cooling system was able to keep the device below 47.7°C during a 30-minute Genshin Impact gaming session. Xiaomi claims that the processor temperature was 8.6°C lower than the normal version.