Greece introduces new curbs for the unvaccinated.

On the first day of new restrictions to curb soaring coronavirus infections, lines formed outside shops in Athens on Saturday, requiring the unvaccinated to have negative COVID-19 tests.

In November, the Covid-19 infections in Greece reached new daily highs almost every day, prompting authorities to announce new measures on Tuesday, including limiting access to cafes and restaurants, state services and banks even to those who have been vaccinated or have a negative test.

Those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 must also show their vaccination certificates, which has resulted in long lines outside shops on Ermou, the capital’s busiest shopping street.

On Friday, Greece reported 6,909 new coronavirus infections, surpassing the previous single-day high of 6,808 set on Thursday. Since the pandemic began last year, 774,265 people have been infected. There have been 16,200 deaths.

The new rules were welcomed by some Greeks.

All unvaccinated workers should also test negative twice a week as part of the new measures. To get to work in Greece, most unvaccinated people must now present a negative test once a week.

According to the most recent data, about 60.5 percent of a population of about 11 million people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Greece will soon send letters and text messages as part of a new vaccination campaign, according to Health Minister Thanos Plevris.