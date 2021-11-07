An easy win over the Windies; Aussies close to semis with the best net run rate!

A huge victory for Australia against the West Indies to book a spot in the World cup semis. After losing the toss and opting to bat, the Windies scored 157/7 in the allotted 20 overs. In reply, Australia won by 22 balls and eight wickets.

Openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, who led Australia to a brilliant half-century, smashed the Windies. Warner was unbeaten on 89 off 56 balls with nine fours and four sixes. Mitchell Marsh hit 53 off 32 balls with five fours and two sixes. Captain Aaron Finch was the only batsman to score nine off 11 balls.

With the win, Australia increased their chances of reaching the semi-finals. Australia will only be threatened if South Africa wins the next match against England. Meanwhile, the Windies, who lost their fourth match in the group stage, will have to wait for next year’s World Cup qualifying round.