Ardern applauds signs of stronger US presence in the Indo-Pacific

In an interview, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that her government has ‘mature’ ties with China that allow for disagreement.

Next week, Ardern will host an online summit of Asia-Pacific leaders, including the US, China and Japan to discuss how the region can recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing economic crisis.

Ardern said that the United States has an incredibly important role to play in the region’s strategic defence, economy and trade ties under President Joe Biden.

Ardern reaffirmed her government’s position that New Zealand will pursue a policy of ‘integrity’ with China, as the country has significant trade ties with China and has long been held up by Beijing as a model for its relations with Western countries.