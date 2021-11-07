Baby born with ‘true human tail’ in Brazil; scientists release pictures

Doctors have found that a newborn baby in Brazil is one of a few to have a full human tail. The appendage featured a ball-shaped mass on the end, according to images shared in a medical publication.

The ‘chain and ball’ which was discovered only after the baby was born, was surgically removed. Between four and eight weeks after conception, all kids acquire an embryonic tail in the womb, which is generally reabsorbed back into the body. However, in exceedingly rare circumstances, this can not occur and the tail might continue to expand.

In this case, the tail had grown to a monstrous 12cm in length by the time he was born, with a 4cm diameter ball at its tip. As per doctors, the tail had no cartilage or bone pieces, indicating that it was a rare specimen of a real human tail.

Roughly only 40 recorded occurrences of newborns being born with real, boneless tails have been reported throughout history.

It is unclear if the tail was removed at the request of the child’s relatives or because it was causing him discomfort or distress.

When humans split from monkeys around 20 million years ago, we lost our tails, along with our ape relatives. Human tails are revered and worshipped in several religions and societies.