BSNL goes on a spree .. slated to offer 1000GB data for just Rs. 399? : get details here :

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, the country’s public sector telecom service provider, has come up with several plans to attract new subscribers and retain existing ones. With the launch of Jio Fiber, BSNL is providing an unprecedented offer to attract subscribers in cities. The plan is also available in Kerala, supplying 1000 GB of data per month for just Rs 399.

This is BSNL’s low-cost broadband plan. This plan offers a speed of 30 Mbps at Rs 399 per month. With this plan, you will get 1000 GB of data for 30 days. After using 1000 GB of data, the speed will drop to 2 Mbps. However, this plan is valid for 90 days, after that you will have to switch to a plan that pays Rs 499 per month. According to the Telecom Talks report, 399 plan is available only in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Telangana and Kerala.

This plan offers unlimited voice calls to any network at no extra cost. Additionally, customers will receive an unlimited 2% Reward Point Bonus when they pay for the plan using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.