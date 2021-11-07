Date of Sheikh Zayed Festival announced

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi will host Sheikh Zayed Festival from 18 November to 1 April, 2022 in Al Wathba. The festival is being held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The mega event is held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

The mega event named in honour of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founding father of the United Arab Emirates hosts exhibitions, events and popular markets reflecting traditional Emirati life. The festival also features camel races, falconry shows, a variety of competitions and fireworks. The event attracts more than a million visitors every year.

Sheikh Zayed Festival will mark the Year of the 50th with National Day celebrations in December. In addition, it will host New Year’s Eve celebration and an International Civilizations March, as well as Al Wathba Costume Show.