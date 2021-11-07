Diwali Dhamaka: Redmi Smart TV for Rs 12,000

E-commerce giant Amazon is offering Redmi Smart TVs starting at 12,000 for Diwali sale. Two months ago, Redmi launched their smart TVs in 32-inch and 43-inch sizes, priced at Rs 15,999 and Rs 25,999 respectively. ‘Diwali with MI’ sale in Xiaomi’s online store and the ‘Great Indian Festival’ sale on Amazon offer substantial discounts on these smart TVs. Customers can get Redmi Smart TV at a starting price of 12,000.

The new entry-level Redmi Smart TV comes with features such as 20W stereo speakers with HD-ready (1366×768 pixels) display, support for Dolby Audio DTS-HD and DTS Virtual: X. The Smart TV also features 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth 5.0.