Dubai based company grants three-day paid leave for staff to visit Expo 2020 Dubai

Dubai: Dubai based retail group ‘Union Coop’ granted three-day paid leave for all its employees to visit the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Earlier several other major companies in the UAE, such as Galadari Brothers, Adnoc and Danube Group, had also announced paid leave for their staff to visit Expo 2020. All seven emirates also announced holidays for the public sector to visit Expo 2020.

Union Coop also allocated 50 million UAE dirham to reduce the prices of thousands of goods and prizes to consumers during the 100-day promotional campaign period, starting from November 10. This was announced to mark the 50th anniversary of formation of the UAE.