Expo 2020 Dubai launches weekly pass

Dubai: The organizers of Expo 2020 Dubai launched November weekday pass at 45 UAE dirham. The pass is available from November 7 to 30 and is valid for one- day visits from Sunday to Thursday.

The organizers also announced a world draw. The draw will run from November 7 to December 10. Five Grand Prize Draw winners will get Emirates Skywards miles and other 50 Weekly Draw winners will get Nissan X-Terra SUV, Expo Gold Coins, Jubilee Experiences and food and beverages vouchers worth 250 UAE dirham.

To enter, visitors have to pick up an Expo 2020 Dubai Stamp Card from booths around the Expo 2020 site and collect a minimum of 50 stamps from Country Pavilions – 50 stamps equals one entry pass for the Weekly Draw and Grand Prize Draw, 100 stamps allows one Weekly and two Grand Prize entries, 150 stamps provides one Weekly and three Grand Prize entries, and 192 stamps is rewarded with one Weekly and four Grand Prize entries.

The World Weekly Draw winners will be announced every Sunday and the Grand Prize Draw results will be announced on 12 December. Entries are limited to one Stamp Card per person, and completed entries can be dropped at key booths around the Expo site.