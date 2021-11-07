Fingers Crossed for Team India: It’s AFG vs NZ Match Day

Everyone has a reason to pray, but Indian cricket fans today have only one thing to pray for – Afghanistan beat New Zealand …! at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today, India’s heartbeat with every ball, head smoke for every wicket and fingers crossed for every six. Four crore Afghans will thus get the ‘virtue’ of the prayers of one crore Indians!

India is ahead of all other teams in the group in net run rate. India can raise the run rate again if they win by a good margin against Namibia. But for all these ‘calculations’ to take place, the Afghans must win today on the field. The match is scheduled for 3.30 pm, today. The Pakistan-Scotland match tonight at 7.30 pm may not be decisive but may play a role in determining the group winners.