Household in Uzbekistan contributes energy to the state power grid

The government of Uzbekistan has signed its first contract to purchase electricity from home with solar panels, according to the country’s energy ministry.

The former Soviet republic imports electricity and is heavily investing in renewables to increase domestic production. It is also in talks with Russia to build a nuclear power plant.

The first contract to sell energy back into the grid was signed by a household in Tashkent, which will be paid 300 Uzbek sums ($0.028) per kilowatt-hour (kWh), according to the ministry, which is roughly the same as it pays for consumed power, though the price varies depending on location.

He installed 40 solar panels with a total capacity of 6 kWt and a solar collector that heats water last year, resulting in a 30 percent reduction in gas consumption of the household.

However, rather than using the panels autonomously, the equipment provider advised him to connect to the grid and sell surplus energy to offset the costs he still incurs during peak hours when the panels’ output is insufficient.