India’s Oscar 2022 entry ‘Koozhangal’ to be screened at IFFI

Tamil film ‘Koozhangal’ will be exhibited in the International Film festival under their Indian Panorama segment after becoming India’s entry for the 2022 International Academy Awards. According to reports, the festival’s organizers have selected 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films to screen over the nine-day event, which will take place from November 20 to 28. The major goal of Indian Panorama is to identify films of ‘cinematic, thematic, and aesthetic’ brilliance in order to promote film art through ‘non-profit screenings’ of these films from a variety of genres.

Semkhor, directed by Aimee Baruah, has been selected as the opening feature film of the Indian Panorama 2021. The film is the first-ever in the Dimasa language. In addition to Koozhangal, Kannada films such as Talendanda, Neeli Hakki, and Dollu will be shown at IFFI 2021. According to a tweet from Maharashtra’s Press Information Bureau, the festival’s opening Indian non-feature film will be Rajiv Parkash’s Ved the visionary.

Koozhangal, directed by Vinothraj PS, tells the story of an aggressive, drunken spouse whose wife flees after suffering at his hands. The protagonist then embarks on a journey with his son in search of her. Nayanthara and Vignesh have presented the film under the Rowdy Pictures banner.

The Directorate of Film Festivals of India, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, in partnership with the State Government of Goa, organises IFFI. The 52nd edition of the event will be attended by registered delegates as well as representatives from the selected films.

The film Koozhangal (also known as Pebbles), starring Karuththadaiyaan and Chellapandi, has aired at several film festivals throughout the world, including the Shanghai International Film Festival and various Indian Film Festivals in Los Angeles. It will now represent India in the Best International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards. In a recent interview, the filmmaker said that they didn’t anticipate the film to be recognised at this level. He stated that the news had left everyone on the project- happy, emotional and overwhelmed.