IRCTC started Shri Ramayana Yatra to promote religious tourism, first train will run from Delhi today

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has planned a series of ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra Tours’ to encourage religious travel, which would herald a gradual reintroduction of domestic tourism by trains as the COVID-19 situation improves.

According to a press release from the IRCTC, the inaugural trip, which will depart from Delhi’s Safdarjung Railway Station, would include a visit to all of the major sites related to Lord Rama’s life. The IRCTC said it has prepared train vacation packages using its Pilgrim Special Tourist Trains and Deluxe Tourist Trains, taking into account the needs of budget and premium travellers.

First train departure on the 'Ramayana Circuit' will commence from Delhi's Safdarjung railway station today. The 17 days tour will cover many prominent locations including Ayodhya, Sitamarhi & Chitrakoot, associated with the life of Lord Ram (Photo source: IRCTC) pic.twitter.com/pgcVesgeMV — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2021

As per the statement, IRCTC has had an enormous response to this programme, with the inaugural tour being fully booked. Due to high demand, it has been agreed to repeat this trip on 12 December with comparable pricing and duration. The first AC class configuration costs Rs 1,02,095, while the AC-II class setup costs Rs 82,950 per person. Both sessions can seat a total of 156 people.

The premium AC tourist train has excellent dining restaurants, a contemporary kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom facilities, and a foot massager, among other amenities.

‘Package Price covers Train Journey in AC classes, Accommodation in AC Hotels, all meals (VEG ONLY), all transfer and sight-seeing in AC Vehicles, travel insurance and services of IRCTC Tour Managers etc. All necessary health precaution measures will be taken care of by providing safe and healthy travel during the tour,’ the statement added.

This special tourist train was introduced by IRCTC in response to the Government of India’s ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ effort to increase domestic tourism.