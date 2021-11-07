Kerala to create a database of adults aged over 30 for early detection of diseases

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday said that the state government is working on establishing a databank of people over the age of 30 to help in the early diagnosis and treatment of lifestyle disorders. She made the remarks at the launch of the ‘Hridayathil Hibi Eden’ programme, which was started by Lok Sabha MP Hibi Eden and would see roughly 100 poor patients receive free angioplasty therapy.

She also reopened the Gastroenterology section at Kochi’s Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital, which had been rebuilt. ‘The government is mulling to conduct a study on what kind of Cancer is prevalent in Kerala and what measures they need to take to reduce such diseases,’ Veena George stated while speaking at the occasion.

The minister also added that the Ernakulam district can be developed into a health tourism hub, where people from other states and countries can come and receive world-class medical care. ‘We are in discussion with the Ministry of tourism and Ayush in this regard,’ she said.