Marakkar – The Mal blockbuster sold for a whopping 90 cr to Amazon Prime

‘Marakkar – The Lion of the Arabian Sea’ has been sold to Amazon Prime for Rs 90-100 crore. The exact amount is not disclosed yet. If this is true then this is the biggest trade done on OTT platform to date. The production cost of the film is around Rs 90 crore. The profit from the sale of satellite rights goes to the manufacturer.

Producer Antony Perumbavoor said that it was planned to play at least 3 shows in addition to the usual 4 shows in each theatre and that would not be possible in the current situation. Under the present situation, this is the only way to get back the money invested in the movie, the producer reiterated.