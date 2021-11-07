Moto E30 launched with 48MP camera and Unisoc T700 processor

Leading smartphone maker Motorola has unveiled their new handset Moto E30 in the European market. This handset has all the features of the Moto E40 that was launched in India a few days ago. It features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with features such as the HD Plus and the Unisoc T700 chipset. However, the Moto E30 runs on the Android Go version. The Moto E40 runs on Android 11. The Moto E30 offers the same design as the Moto E40.

The Moto E30 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD Plus 720p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a pixel density of 268 ppi. The 2GB + 32GB variant of the Moto E30 is priced at 100 Euro (approximately Rs 8,570). However, Motorola has not revealed whether it will launch the smartphone in other markets, including India. But a few days ago, Motorola launched the Moto E40 in India for Rs 9,499. The Moto E30 comes in a range of colors including Mineral Gray and Digital Blue.

The Moto E30 has a triple camera at the back. It has a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies. The smartphone has a 5,000 mAh battery with support for a 10W charger. Key connectivity features include dual SIM slot, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n / ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port.