PM meets innovator with a probable component to combat air pollution; Read on for details

An Indian inventor Vidyut Mohan has developed a portable and cost-effective machine that is being marketed as a major component of a potential solution to air pollution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Vidyut Mohan, a Delhi-based mechanical engineer, in Glasgow, Scotland, as part of his two-day tour to the United Nations’ Climate Change Summit.

Due to Delhi’s hazardous air, 30-year-old Vidyut Mohan frequently fell ill or saw his grandmother being sick. He chose to work in the field of clean air solutions and his creation was awarded the Earth shot Prize. The invention is a tractor-mounted device that can turn tonnes of agricultural waste into sustainable fuel and fertilisers. Rice straws and coconut shells may be converted into electricity using decentralised equipment. The equipment works in the same way as a coffee roaster. Waste may be roasted at regulated temperatures to create fuel, fertilisers and other agricultural goods.

Vidyut Mohan, the creator of Takachar.com, expects that his meeting with PM Modi would lead to a collaboration with the government to scale up the idea. ‘My meeting with Prime Minister Modi was short, only two minutes long. Within which he curiously wanted to know about the machine, how it works, how farmers received it and particularly wanted to know where and how we are manufacturing it. He was just so curious. Our aim is to scale this solution as asap. We cannot do this alone and the government can play a big role and private corporations can work with us so that sustainability in the value chain can be brought about’, Vidyut Mohan said.

A total of $120 billion in agricultural waste is produced each year across the world. In India’s agriculture-driven economy, the majority of farmers feel that burning garbage is the most cost-effective way to clear land for new plantings. Agricultural areas set ablaze, according to the World Health Organization, cause air pollution that kills 7 million people per year. It is also the world’s greatest producer of black carbon, a danger to human health as well as a factor in the melting of Himalayan glaciers. At the COP26 meeting, India vowed to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070 as a nation. Solutions like Mohan’s have the potential to significantly cut carbon emissions in the atmosphere.