PM of Iraq, safe after drone attack, says military

An attempted assassination was carried out early Sunday on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Baghdad Kadhimi’s residence by a drone laden with explosives, Iraqi military reported.

Kadhimi was unharmed. The attack occurred after the violent protests took place in the Iraqi capital over the results of a general election last month. Security sources said that several members of Kadhimi’s personal protection were injured.

The US Department of State issued a statement condemning the attack and offering assistance with the investigation.

Heavily armed Iran-backed militias, which lost much of their parliamentary power in the election, are leading protests about the outcome of the October 10 election. They claim that the voting and vote-counting had irregularities.

The attack on Kadhimi’s home in Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies, was not claimed by any group.

Two government officials confirmed to Reuters that Kadhimi’s residence had been hit by at least one explosion and that the prime minister was unharmed.

Six members of Kadhimi’s personal protection force stationed outside his residence were injured, the security sources stated

Western diplomats stationed in the Green Zone nearby reported hearing explosions and gunfire.

The results of the October election were protested by supporters of Iran-aligned militia groups that have grown in power in parliament and government in recent years.