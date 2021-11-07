Policeman shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir

Srinagar: A police was killed by unidentified terrorists in SD Colony area in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday at 8 pm. Terrorists opened fire on constable Tausif Ahmad near his residence. He was taken the SMHS hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Security forces had cordoned off the area and the hunt to nab the militants is going on.

Earlier on Friday, terrorists opened fire at the security forces at the SKIMS Medical College Hospital in Bemina, Srinagar.