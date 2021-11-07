Punjab slashes petrol price by Rs.10

The Punjab government has reduced petrol prices by Rs 10 per litre and diesel by Rs 5 per litre. With this, petrol price in the state has come down to less than Rs 100. The new rates in the state are Rs 96.16 for petrol and Rs 84.80 for diesel. The new decision comes after the central government reduced the fuel tax on Diwali.

‘Such a thing has not happened in the last 70 years. Punjab is the cheapest state in the country to get petrol in the region. In Delhi, the price is Rs 9 more, ‘said Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

The Assembly elections in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur are in the midst of competition between the states to reduce petrol and diesel prices. Petrol and diesel rates have already been reduced in Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Karnataka, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.